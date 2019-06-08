Nancy J. Johnson, 78 of Martins Ferry, formerly of Flushing died Friday, June 7, 2019, at Liza’s Place in Wheeling, West Virginia. She was born April 16, 1941, in Holloway, Ohio a daughter of the late Clarence and Betty White Conter.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, Donald Johnson; and 3 brothers: Fred, Donald William and an infant, Raymond Conter.

Surviving is her daughter, Lori (Herb) Fox of Martins Ferry; two grandchildren: Aaron Fox and Madison Fox both of Martins Ferry; a brother, James (Ronna) Conter of Flushing; a sister, Linda Hendrickson of Barnesville; a sister-in-law, Barbara Conter of Reynoldsburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Monday, June 10 from 2-4 and 6-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Margie Carr officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Hospice, 10686 State Route 150, Rayland, Ohio 43943.

