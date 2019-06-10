Taylor Dowdle Scholarship Golf Outing Next Month

CADIZ – The Taylor Dowdle 6th Annual Scholarship Golf Outing is scheduled for Saturday, July 6 and will be held at the Cadiz Country Club.

All proceeds benefit the TJD Scholarship Fund (www.thetjdscholarshipfund.weebly.com)

The shotgun start is set for 10 a.m. The fee is $260 per team or $65 per individual. There are $50 hold sponsors and it includes a steak dinner and skins.

Door prizes, chipping and putting contests, 50/50 drawing and an auction of one-year membership to the Cadiz Country Club 2020 are also included. Also up for grabs is a $10,000 prize for a hole in one on #11.

For team set up, contact Mike Miller at: 740-942-3323. To donate, please contact Ryan McCann at: 740-942-9581.