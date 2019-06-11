U.S. 22 TO CLOSE NORTH OF PIEDMONT LAKE FOR 120 DAYS

HARRISON COUNTY: Beginning Wednesday, June 19, U.S. 22 will close north of Piedmont Lake for 120 days for a bridge replacement project.

– Location: North of Piedmont Lake between Fair Rd. and Piedmont-Freeport Rd. (2 miles east of U.S. 22/SR 800 intersection)

– Duration: 120 days

– Detour: SR 800 south to I-70, I-70 east to SR 149, SR 149 west to SR 331, SR 331 west to U.S. 22, and reverse

– Completion date: October 31, 2019

For more information contact: Lauren.Borell@dot.ohio.gov or 330-308-7817