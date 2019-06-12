Ellen L. Orr, 78, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 5, 1941 in Cadiz, a daughter of the late Leonard and Enid Patterson Merryman.

Ellen was a homemaker who enjoyed family get-togethers, fishing, and riding a four-wheeler. An avid bowler, she was the first lady to bowl a 300 game in a league. She was a member of Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie J. Orr in 2012; a son, Leonard Orr; and two brothers, Allen and Arnold Lewis Merryman.

Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Orr of New Philadelphia; four sons, Ron (Terri) Orr of Portage, IN, Joe (Shelly) Orr of Jewett, Jim (Joyce) Orr of Lafferty, and Larry (Sarah) Orr of New Philadelphia; fifteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; a sister, Shirley (Harold) Rogers of Cadiz; and her Pekapom dog, Baby Girl.

Friends may call Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jon Little officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Hospice, 10686 State Route 150, Rayland, Ohio 43983.

