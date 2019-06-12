Helen Lousie Kerr

Helen Louise Kerr, 83, of Cadiz, Ohio, died 4:02 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Acuity Hospital, Weirton, W.Va., following an extended hospital stay involving a serious illness.

She was born April 1, 1936, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Walter Russell and Annie Louisia Johnson Richards. On April 22, 1968, she married James Wayne Kerr who survives.

Also surviving are sons, Jeffrey Wayne Kerr and Brian James Kerr, both of Cadiz, Ohio. She was predeceased by a son, Paul Parks and a brother, Robert Richards.

Helen grew up attending and playing piano for the youth at Tyler Memorial United Methodist Church, was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Chillicothe, Ohio and had attended Springdale Friends Church in Kenwood, a village near Adena, Ohio. She enjoyed collecting plush animals and long string jewelry. Helen loved Chillicothe and the Ross County Area.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, in the First United Methodist Church with Pastor Greg Elliott and Pastor Mike Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Chillicothe. Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Hoe from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.

