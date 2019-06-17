Thomas “PeeWee” Strother, 51, of Steubenville, Ohio, formerly of Cadiz, Columbus and Texas, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville. He was born Sept. 4, 1967 in Martins Ferry, a son of the late Harry Thomas Strother and Deborah West Strother Ramsey.

Pee Wee was a chef at various locations in Texas and in Columbus. He a Veteran of the U.S. Army, and was an avid Steeler and Buckeye fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Seal Strother; and a brother, Joseph Strother.

Surviving are his partner of six years, Belinda Basim and her children, Frankie and Irene; two brothers, Wayne (Thresa) Strother of Steubenville and Marshall “Bear” (Charlotte) Strother of Cadiz; a sister, Allison Pame of Steubenville; several nieces; nephews; cousins; and other family members; and his best friend, James Austin West, Jr. of Steubenville.

A memorial service will be held Monday, June 24, at 2 p.m. at St. James A.M.E. Church, 300 E. Market St., Cadiz, Ohio, with Rev. Dr. Craig Smith officiating.

The family is assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home in Cadiz.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.