Thomas Howard Adams, 88, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home. He was born November 13, 1930 in Cadiz, Ohio, a son of the late Howard and Isabel Gilliland Adams.

Mr. Adams was the owner and operator of Adams Appliance Store in Cadiz. He was a member and Elder of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz and a former member of Cadiz Village Council. He was an alumnus of Ohio University, where he was an honor student. He loved to travel and was an avid stamp collector since the age of nine. He was a member of the Cadiz Country Club and enjoyed golfing, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Tom was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean War.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Campise Adams in 2018, and by two brothers Gene Rolland Adams and Charles Adams.

Surviving are his daughter, Ann (Monty) Geanangel of West Jefferson, Ohio; two grandchildren, Gregory Thomas (Becca) Geanangel of Galloway, Ohio and (soon to be Dr.) Alexa Ann Geanangel of Dayton, Ohio; a great grandson, Thomas Geanangel; a sister, Ann Jaimes of New York, New York.

Friends may call Friday, 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio 43907. Rev. Alan Jeffries will officiate. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

