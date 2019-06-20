Larry E. Grimes

Larry E. Grimes, 62, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Thursday, June 20, at his home. He was born Dec. 15, 1962 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of Grace Louise Hawthorne Grimes of Cadiz and the late Clarence Wilson Grimes. 

Larry was a heavy equipment operator for the Mac Asphalt Company in Cocoa, Fla., and was a Presbyterian by faith. 

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lorna Waller. 

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a brother, Glenn W. Grimes; two sisters, Judy Ann (Randy) Bowers and Rhonda (Bob) Barcroft, all of Cadiz; and several nieces and nephews. 

Larry donated his body to Ohio University in Athens, Ohio for medical research. 

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. 

