HARRISON COUNTY – SR 646 will close this Monday, June 24, in New Rumley for 5 days for a slip repair project.

Location: Closure from Chrisman Rd. to Irish Creek Dr.

Detour: SR 151 east to SR 9, SR 9 north back to SR 646, and reverse.

Duration: 5 days, weather permitting.

For more information contact: Lauren Borell at 330-308-7817