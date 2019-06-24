Steven Strickmaker, age 64 of Dry Branch, W.Va., passed away at Akron General Medical Center on June 1,2019. He was born on Dec. 4, 1954 to the late Caroline (Gross) and Eugene Ted Strickmaker. After high school, Steve served his country and joined the United States Marines. Upon his discharge from the USMC he went on to serve in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Howell Strickmaker of Dry Branch, W.Va.

Along with his wife he is also survived by his children, Suzie (Tim) Smith of Oak Harbor, Washington and Christie (Joe) Geitgey of Marietta, Georgia; siblings, Susan Strickmaker of Millersburg, Ohio and Greg (Deborah) of Gnadenhutten, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Abounding Grace Church in Chesapeake, W.Va.