Raymond Lloyd Householder, age 78, of 31785 Piedmont Freeport Road, Freeport died at 4:07 p.m. June 22, 2019 surrounded by his family in the Harrison County Home, Cadiz.

He was born May 4, 1941 in Canton, Ohio, a son of the late Harold Lloyd “Red” Householder and Pearl Simpkins Householder.

Raymond retired from Hanna Coal Company. He was a member of the Nottingham Presbyterian Church and the United Mine Workers of America.

His wife of 57 years, Dorothy Jane Luyster Householder survives. They were married September 23, 1961. Also surviving are a son, Eric (Nancy) Householder of Lore City; a granddaughter, Laura Householder, a grandson, Elias Householder, a brother, Charles Householder of Connecticut, and a half-sister, Evelyn Stringer of Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Duffy.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 24 in Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport where services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 with Peggy Milliken officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, located on SR 800 near Smyrna.

Online condolences may be made on the funeral home’s website – www.kochfuneralhome.net