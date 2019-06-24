Maye Mary Frizzell, age 98, of Cadiz formerly of Piedmont died at 7 a.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Wheeling Hospital, Wheeling, W.Va.

Born in Thompson, Geauga County, Ohio on July 17, 1920; she was a daughter of Charles Frederick Rothel and Ruby Jane Varsey Rothel.

Attended Freeport High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for her dad at Rothel Tractor Service of Cadiz for seven years. Maye was a member of the Piedmont United Methodist Church and was a pianist for many years at the church.

Her husband, Rex Dillon Frizzell, died Sept. 13, 1984. They were married Dec. 30, 1937. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jeanne Mae Frizzell on August 31, 2004; two brothers: Vernon Rothel and Earl Rothel; and a sister, Virginia Yoost.

Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 in Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport with Pastor Alfred Hoder officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport.

