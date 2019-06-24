Joan Poillucci Modolo, 103, of San Francisco, Calif., formerly of Hopedale, Ohio. Died April 7, 2019. She was born Oct. 1, 1915 in Anversa, Italy and immigrated to the United States in 1916 as an infant in the arms of her mother, Aurora Poillucci. The family settled in Rose Valley, Ohio where father Nunzio was waiting. She grew up in Hopedale, oldest sibling to Mary Olga, Joseph, Jean, Jim, Jilda, and Julio, all deceased. Before leaving for San Francisco, she and her sister Jilda owned and operated a beauty salon on Main St. in Hopedale.

Joan lived the majority of her adult life in San Francisco where she worked as a successful Real Estate Broker. She is survived by her son Richard (wife Gaby) Modolo, her daughter Linda (husband Douglas) Wade, and her daughter Kathy (husband Dave) Flynn. She leaves behind five grandchildren: Denver, Richelle, Jackie, Sarah and Kate and one great grandchild, Riccardo Ignazio, Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Wed. July 3, at 11 a.m. in Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio. The Rev. Fr. Fred Kihm, will officiate.

In honoring her wishes she will be reunited with her mother, as she will be buried at the foot of her mother’s grave in Greenwood Cemetery.

