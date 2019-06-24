Groff Arraigned On $250,000 Bond

CADIZ – Jason Groff, who escaped from the Harrison County jail two weeks ago was apprehended early Saturday morning. Today, Groff made two court appearances with one being in the common pleas courtroom before noon on drug charges, a level F-5.

This afternoon, he was arraigned on an escape charge, which is a felony of the third degree. Groff was represented by Public Defender, C. Adrian Pincola who told the court that Groff would not be able to post bond.

Harrison News Herald

