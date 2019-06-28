Cadiz Makes U.S. Army Corps Grant Official

By
Harrison News Herald
-
0
70
(Left to right): Village Administrator Ted Andrzejewski; USACE Andrew Williams; Congressman Bill Johnson-R; Mayor Ken Zitko.

CADIZ – This afternoon Mayor, Kenneth Zitko performed the official signing of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s (USACE) grant in the amount of $950,000.

Zitko was joined by Capt. Andrew Williams, USACE project manager, Congressman Bill Johnson-R (District 6) and Village Administrator Ted Andrzejewski who all signed the document. Also present was Bob Allen of the engineering firm E.L. Robinson who has been working with the village on their major projects.

The money will go towards Cadiz’s wastewater and sewage plant project.

Read the full story in our July 6, print edition.

