Hallie Marcus Lee 1926- 2019

Hallie Marcus Lee, 93, of Jewett, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at New Dawn Health Center, Dover, Ohio. He was born February 19, 1926 in Flushing, Ohio, a son of the late Hallie Otto Lee and Rhoda Youst Lee. Five brothers and sisters have preceded him in death with one brother, Leslie Lee of Florida surviving. A 1944 graduate from Hopedale High School, he enlisted in the Army Air Force prior to graduating and started his active duty in September of 1944. He worked as a mechanic on B17, B29, P51, F80 and F81 jets until he was discharged in July of 1949.

Marcus married Irma Hilbert on June 24, 1948 who preceded him in death on November 2, 1991. Harriet Stevens became his second wife on June 27, 1992 and she preceded him in death on June 30, 2003.

Marcus and Irma raised two sons, Ed and David. They lived in Jewett where Marcus wore many hats as he provided for his family by being a milkman, truck driver and carpenter. But he was best known as the custodian for Jewett School as well as bus driver, bus instructor and Transportation Coordinator of the Harrison Hills School District. Thousands of people today fondly remember him as their bus driver or that he helped them at school. He was a man who could fix anything, he could make anything work, and he always had time to talk and share stories.

Marcus was a devoted member of the Jewett United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School for over 50 years. He would use his God given talents to fix anything that broke at the church.

Marcus was a very proud father, grandfather and great grandfather. Surviving are his eldest son Ed (Debbie) Lee of New Philadelphia, their two children Ronda (Fred) Smith of Findlay and Adam (Patti) Lee of Denver CO, their grandchildren Emma and Landon Smith and Addison and Megan Lee. Also surviving is Marcus’s youngest son David (Sharon) Lee of Cadiz, their two children Adrienne (Justin) Barnes of Williamsport, Ohio and Andrew (Jessica Orr) Lee of Jewett, their grandchildren Owen, Olivia, Lauren and Allison Barnes and Cortina Colson her daughter Lauren. Marcus enjoyed having his family visit so he could show them something he had made or what he was working on in the garage,

Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in Jewett United Methodist Church, 202 W Main St, Jewett with Rev. Tom Snodgrass and Rev. Hester Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call Sunday, June 30 from 5-8 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home, 101 W Main, Scio and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewett United Methodist Church, PO Box 377, Jewett, OH 43986 or Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.”

