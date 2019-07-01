Donna Jean (Dulkoski) Burkhead of Boiling Springs, Pa., formerly of Germano, Ohio, passed away suddenly in her home surrounded by family and critters on June 27, 2019. She was born on Oct. 31, 1962 in Steubenville, Ohio. She was a graduate of Jewett Scio high school.

She was a loving sister, wife, friend, aunt, niece, and mother. She had various jobs throughout her life, most recently selling insurance. She enjoyed being surrounded by loved ones and spending time with her three dogs, cats, and critters. She loved to garden, growing flowers and vegetables.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Thomas Sr. and Betty Dulkoski, her brothers Joe Dulkoski and Thomas Dulkoski Jr., her sister Penny Dulkoski, and her brother in law, Terry Boyer Sr.

She is survived by her husband Mark Burkhead and son Jason Burkhead of Boiling Springs, Pa., her sister Judith (Ed) Brown of Germano, Ohio, her sister Diane (Donald) McAfee of Germano, Ohio, her sister Pauline Boyer of Kilgore, Ohio, her brother Ted (Karen) Dulkoski of Germano, Ohio, her sister in law Kathy Dulkoksi of New Athens, Ohio, her sister in law Amy Wriekman of Carrollton, Ohio, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Church of Cross 7712 State Route 43 East Springfield, OH 49352 on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 1 p.m.