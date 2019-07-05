Isabelle Wenner Wallace, 89, died on July 3, 2019 at the Gables Care Center, Hopedale, Ohio. Born Aug. 15, 1929, her parents were the late George A. Wenner and Mary R. Hennen Wenner. On Sept. 5, 1948, she married Edgar A. Wallace, with whom she shared 54 years until his death in 2002.

Isabelle’s interests and passions were many. When her four children were older, she found time to continue her education, graduating from the University of Steubenville in 1973. Countless Hopedale youngsters were fortunate to have been in her second grade classroom. After her retirement in 1989, Isabelle took it upon herself to start the Ourant School program which is still anticipated by Harrison County second graders. Many local organizations also benefited from her dedication. For years she assumed the role of “Mother Custer,” helping raise funds for the Custer Association. Additionally she served as a 4-H adviser, as president of the Harrison County Retired Teachers’ Association and was an active member of the Jewett United Methodist Church. Many will remember Isabelle’s “green thumb,” her beautiful flower gardens, and the time she spent in both the Jewett and Hopedale garden clubs.

Isabelle is survived by her children, George (Penny) Wallace of Alexandria, VA; Mark (Brenda) Wallace of Jewett; Catherine (Robert) Theodore of Uniontown, Ohio and Patricia (Greg) Knoop of Hopedale; grandchildren, Heather (Jason) Wells of San Francisco, Calif.; Lara (Brandon) Velarde of Thornton, Colo.; Dr. Dustin (Jess) Wallace of Wexford, Pa.; Amber Wade of Jewett; Dr. Christina Theodore-Okolta (Chris Okolta) of San Fransisco, Calif.; Jessie Theodore (Tommy James) of Massillon, Ohio; Michael (Katy McKee) Knoop of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Dr. Aimee (Nick) Clay of Piedmont; great-grandchildren, Anthony Velarde; Nathan, Hannah and Leah Wallace; Olin and Garrett Wade; Maddox and Odin James; Abbie, Evyn and Caleb Knoop, and Cora Clay. Also surviving are brothers Charles (Ruth) Wenner of Cadiz and Philip (Marilyn) Wenner of Ashtabula, Ohio, and a sister Virginia Miller of Grand Prairie, Texas. In addition to her parents and husband, Isabelle was preceded in death by brothers Johnny Wenner; George Wenner and his wife Eloise; sister Mary Kay Greene and her husband Bob; brother-in-law Bill Miller; sister-in-law Edith Wenner, and grandson-in-law Jared Wade.