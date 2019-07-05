Charles E. Patrick, 76, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home. He was born July 8, 1942 in Clarington, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Opal Harris Patrick.

Charles was a retired Semi Truck Driver and a Veteran of the US Army during the Vietnam Era.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Patrick and infant twin grandsons.

Surviving are his wife Rose Pouillon Patrick; two daughters, Tammi Patrick (Dale Bland) of Cadiz and Charla Patrick (James Kirksey) of Triadelphia, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Tyler Patrick of Cadiz and Anissa Patrick of Triadelphia; two sisters, Barbara (Randy) Bean of Byesville and Janet Garman of California.

Friends may call Monday, 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Rev. Dixie Hendricks will officiate. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Cadiz American Legion.

