Sandra K. Pizzino, 76, of Hopedale, Ohio, died July 4, 2019, in Trinity West Hospice, Steubenville. She was born January 10, 1943, in Hopedale, daughter of the late Lemmie Jackson and Alma Mae Reeser Causby. Also preceding her in death were three brothers, Chuck, Frank, and Jim Causby. Sandy was a graduate of Hopedale High School and a member of the Steel Valley Antique Car Club.

She is survived by her husband Carman Pizzino, her son, T.J. Pizzino and wife Jody of Scio, daughter Natalie Pizzino of Hopedale. a brother, Lemmie Causby of Hopedale and a sister Doris Rensi of Colorado. There are five grandchildren, Hunter. Heath, Ericka, Mikayla, and Lexus. She was an avid horse lover and enjoyed all her devoted dogs over the years.

There will be graveside services only at Greenwood Cemetery just west of Hopedale, at 2:00 pm, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Pastor Dean Blythe will officiate. Blackburn Funeral Home, 740-937-2461 is assisting the family, www.blackburnfuneralhomes