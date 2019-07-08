George E. Campbell, 82, of Cadiz Ohio, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born February 17, 1937 in Cadiz, a son of the late William Neil Campbell, Sr. and the late Sarah Katherine Couch Campbell Clifford.

He was a long-time member of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, singing in the Choir and serving on the boards. George was a graduate of Cadiz High School where he was an avid basketball player. His social affiliations were the Cadiz American Legion, Post 34; Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 2162; Cadiz Country Club; and a member/owner in Cadiz Island Fishing Camp in Canada. He loved fishing, golfing and being at many ballfields watching his grandchildren play ball.

George was retired, 35-year Nationwide Insurance agent; the Harrison County Treasurer for multiple terms; a Cadiz Township Trustee; Cadiz Village Council Member, as well as serving on numerous boards and the Cadiz E-Squad for many years.

Surviving are his loving wife of 40 years, Raye Ann Hawkins Campbell; three daughters, Robin (John) Willis of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Melissa (Tim) Hennis of Cadiz, and Leigh Ann (Bill) Jones of New Philadelphia; seven grandchildren: Katie Rauch, Brittany Boring, Lyndsey, Kobie and Randee Hennis, and Kyleigh and William Jones; four great grandchildren: Lexie, Haley, Jaycee, and Stella; sister-in-law, Marie Campbell of Steubenville; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, John Clifford; a brother William Neil Campbell, Jr.; a sister Jeanne Winski; and a brother-in-law, Walter Winski.

Friends may call Tuesday, 2-7 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio where funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (calling hours one-hour prior) with Rev. Alan Jeffries and Jack Kibble officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadiz Alumni Golf Outing, c/o Steve Keesey. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.