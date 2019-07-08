Elizabeth “Libby” Deaton, 82, of New Athens, Ohio, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Laurels of Heath, Ohio. She was born August 6, 1936 in New Athens.

Libby was a member of New Athens United Methodist Church; New Athens VFD Auxiliary; the Flushing Order of the Eastern Star. She was a former Athens Township Trustee and was a retired Librarian and Aide for the Harrison Hills City School District.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harry E. Deaton in 2002; a sister, Honnie Smith; and five brothers, Melvin, Raymond, Kenneth, Carl, Jr., and Jim Johnson.

Surviving are two sons, Bud (Lisa) Deaton of Pataskala and Rusty (Penny) Deaton of Zanesville; five grandchildren, whom she adored, Robbie Deaton, Kayla (Alex) Laird, Kari, Ryan, Christopher Deaton; and a sister, Shirley Kull of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Friends may call Thursday, 4-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m. at the New Athens United Methodist Church with Pastor Jon Little officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens.

Libby Deaton was a ray of sunshine that touched the lives of all who knew her. She had a wonderful spirit and grace that endeared her to family and friends. We will miss her warmth, kindness, and love; however; it brings us peace knowing that she is now free to dance with Jesus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Athens United Methodist Church or the New Athens Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.