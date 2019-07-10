Delores Jacqueline (Jackie) Staten, a long-time resident of New Athens, Ohio passed away July 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving children.

Born Dec. 14, 1937 in Daybrook, W.Va., Jackie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Clark Staten, Jr., her parents Charles and Alcinda Tennant, her brothers, Harold Tennant and Robert Tennant and her sisters Bernice Tennant, Edis Ammons, Georgia Dean Cole, Nellie Presock, Martha Yost, JoAnne Tennant, Connie Pollard, as well as her beloved “sister” and “brother” Rita and Terry Erdos.

Her family was her life, but bingo was her passion. As a constant supporter of the New Athens VFD, there were very few Mondays where Jackie wasn’t at “her seat” ready to play bingo. Her sense of humor, total lack of guile and ability to both tell wonderful stories and laugh at herself will never be forgotten, and the many adventures with her partners-in-crime, Rita Erdos, Marie Tennant and Ruby Ammons generated stories her family still laughs over.

Jackie is survived by her beloved family, consisting of her children, Lisa (George) Shaver of Shadyside, Lori (Patrick) Gillen of New Athens, and Chuck (Pam) Staten of New Athens; three adored grandsons John (Megan) Gillen, Chad (Emily) Gillen and Nick Staten; four precious great-grandchildren Devonney, Hunter, Molly and Elizabeth, as well as over 400 nieces and nephews, (greats and great-greats).

Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio, has been entrusted with her final arrangements. Visitation will be held Friday 4-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. and a service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12 p.m., with nephew Fred Eddy officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery in New Athens, Ohio.

Jackie’s family wishes to deeply thank all her friends and family for their unwavering support and love, and to all those at Amedisys Hospice who took such great care of her. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to: New Athens Vol. Fire Dept., New Athens, OH 43981 or Amedisys Hospice, 52171 National Road East, St. Clairsville, OH 43950 in her honor.