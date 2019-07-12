Adam Gregory Clark, 39, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. He was born Jan. 29, 1980 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of Richard and Anna Sikon Clark of Hopedale, Ohio.

Adam was Flight Attendant with JetBlue Airlines for over twelve years and was later employed in the food service industry. He was a member of Harrison Hills United Pentecostal Church near Jewett.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Rich (Jenny) Clark of Jackson, Ohio and Ryan (Julie) Clark of Scio; nieces and nephew, Siara Clark, Darrah (Justus) Camp, Liam Clark and Harper Clark.

Friends may call Tuesday, July 16, from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at Harrison Hills United Pentecostal Church, 87800 Cadiz-Jewett Rd., Jewett, Ohio 43986, with Rev. Philip Spellman and Pastor Rich Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery near Hopedale.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Adam Clark Memorial Fund in care of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.