Road Closures Announced

Location: Between TR 147 and Brown Hill Rd. (CR 19) – Duration: 21 Days – Detour: SR 151 west to SR 646, SR 646 east back to SR 9, and reverse – Contractor: Buds, Inc. – Completion date: Monday, August 5, weather permitting. SR 151 upcoming daytime closures Beginning Monday, July 15, SR 151 will close east of Hopedale for multiple culvert replacements. This work will take place during daytime hours, only. Location: From Rabbit Rd.to County Line Rd. – Scheudule: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Completion date: Friday, July 19, weather permitting – Detour: U.S. 22 west to U.S. 250, U.S. 250 east to SR 150, SR 150 east to SR 152, SR 152 north back to SR 151, and reverse.