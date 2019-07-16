John E. Capers Jr. 88, Of Hopedale Ohio Died July 14, 2019 in Valley Hospice at Trinity West Hospital, Steubenville, Ohio. He was born March 21, 1931 in Harrison County Ohio, the son of the Late John Capers Sr. and Mary Marinucci Capers. In addition to his parents, John is also proceeded in death by a daughter Beverly Thompson, four Brothers; Alfred Capers Sr., Norman “Mooch” Capers, Larry Capers, Eugene Capers and two sisters Beverly Capers and Gloria Hamilton.

John had been a supervisor at Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel for 43 years. In his free time he enjoyed golfing, hunting, coaching and umpiring little league games.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Alice Collett Capers. Also surviving is a son John Capers III and wife Ellen of McArthur, Ohio. Two step-sons, Terry L. Taggert and wife Althea of Waynesburg, Pa and Darrell L. Taggert and wife Mary of Bethel Park, Pa. Additionally he is survived by two brothers Donald “Dutch” Capers and Gerald Capers both of Hopedale, Ohio. Two Sisters, Shirley Gore and husband Jerome of Huntsville, Ala. Kay Kaebnick and husband Warren of Troy, Ohio. Two grandchildren Wayne Thompson and Dereck Gerble and seven great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Blackburn Funeral Home 324 High St. in Hopedale, on Friday July 19 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dean Blythe officiating.

