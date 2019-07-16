Donald E. Garlinger, Sr. 80, of Hopedale, Ohio, died July 15, 2019 in Allegheny Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa. He was born in Steubenville, Feb. 20, 1939, son of the late Charles Garlinger Sr. and Ruth Gilliam Garlinger. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Henrietta Sterling Garlinger who passed away June 23, 2009, infant daughter Becky, and a brother, Charles Garlinger. Donald had worked at the Y&O No 2 Mine in Hopedale for 30 years and had been employed with American Steel in Alliance, Ohio

There are four children surviving. Donald Garlinger Jr. and wife Carol, Ruth Culver, Lynette and husband Ernest, all of Hopedale, and Ronald Garlinger and wife Cyndy of Woodland, Texas. A brother survives, Larry Garlinger and wife Susan of St. Clairsville. There are five Grandchildren. Melissa (John) Thompson, Tucker (Joanna) Culver, Casie (Darren) Garlinger, Elliott (Danielle) Garlinger and Elizabeth Garlinger. There are seven Great Grandchildren, Tirzah Curry, T.J. Thompson, Trista Thompson, Nessa Culver, Payton Culver, Evan Johnson, and Brady Garlinger.

Friends may call Thurs, July 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Blackburn Funeral Home, 324 High St. Hopedale, Ohio. Services there, Fri. July 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. Pastor Dean Blythe will officiate and burial will follow in Hopedale Cemetery. Blackburn Funeral home is in charge of arrangements, www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com