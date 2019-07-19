Jason D. Tubaugh, age 19, of Rayland, formerly of Scio, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at East Ohio Regional Hospital, Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Born Oct. 6, 1999 in Havelock, Nc., he was the son of Jason “Jake” Tubaugh of Scio and Ron-Michelle Howes (Brian) Ruckman of Rayland. Growing up Jason played biddy and flag football and enjoyed swimming and skateboarding. He loved music, mostly rap, but also 70-80’s classics that he had started collecting on vinyl records. He was also teaching himself to play the guitar. He graduated from Buckeye Local High School in 2017 and had worked for Chipotle and Boscov’s in St. Clairsville as well as working construction with his step father Brian.

In addition to his parents he is survived by a sister Sydney Tubaugh, a step brother Hunter Ruckman and a step sister Victoria Ruckman all of the home; grandparents George and Victoria Tubaugh and Ron (Toni) Howes both of Scio; great grandmothers Velma Howes of Scio and Jane Warner of Uhrichsville; aunts Stephanie Johnson of Carrollton, Rebecca Everhart of Carrollton, Stacie (Clyde) Bailie of Jewett, Michelle Clum of Gilmore and Regina Tubaugh of Carrollton; numerous cousins and his loving boxer Rosie. He was preceded in death by a grandmother Nancy Howes.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Friday July 19, 2019 at 7 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Jerralynn Myers officiating. Friends may visit with the family Friday prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Koch, Scio 740-945-6161