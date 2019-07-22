Barbara Sue Potter (nee Peattay) passed away on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at the home of her daughter Deb Wong in Sacramento, Calif.

She was born on Aug. 25, 1934 to Atty. Birney Pettay and Jun in Cadiz, Ohio. The family and friends enjoyed many a Sunday afternoons cruising down the Ohio River on Birney’s boat, the JUBALU. Barbara graduated form Cadiz High School in 1952 and maintained a friendship with classmates who spent time together every few years at the beach in SC (The Beachbunch).

She attended Ohio State, acquired a degree in nursing, married her high school sweetheart and raised a family in Columbus, Ohio. Later she moved to Venice, Fla., and enjoyed life and caring for her parents in their aging years.

Barbara and her husband Jack Potter were sail boaters and avid and world class bridge players.

In 2004 she and Jack moved to Rome, Ga., where she joined a quilting circle and made lovely quilts for all members of her family. She was fond of reading and a gourmet cook.

Barbara was pre-deceased by her parents, sister Louanna Pettay, and her husband Jack Potter. She leaves to mourn, her beloved children, Deb Wong of Sacramento, Calif., Eric Kanoski of Columbus, Ohio, and Ginette Feasel of Columbus, Ohio, four grandchildren and one great grandchild, and many more acquaintances in many places.

Barbara was a special spirit- Godspeed my friend.