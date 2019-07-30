Ronald Lynn “Ron” McGill, age 66, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at his residence in Scio.

Born November 14, 1952 in Twin City Hospital, Dennison he was a son of the late Lloyd and Dorothy McGill. Ron had worked at the former Scio Pottery and would help area residents with painting or gardening. He enjoyed listening to country and gospel music and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football fan. He was also a true animal lover who fed the animals around his apartment complex. Ron was a member of the Scio Presbyterian Church and had volunteered his services to various events.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by an infant sister Charlotte McGill.

Surviving are an aunt and several cousins as well as a dear friend Linda Laughlin.

In keeping with Ron’s wishes there will be no services. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.

