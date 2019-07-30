Dolly Snyder, 89, of Cadiz, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at Sunnyslope Retirement Center in Bowerston surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 19, 1930 in Hopedale, Ohio a daughter of the late Benson and Mary Wilson Horn.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Hopedale United Methodist Church, worked at the Harrison County Extension Office where she worked with 4H kids and raised Simmental and Shorthorn cattle and Quarter horses.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ross M. Snyder in 1990; a son, Marty Snyder; a brother, Jerry Horn; 3 sisters: Ruth Ann Sponhaltz, Kay Browning and Winnie Mizer; and a son-in-law, Tom Whitlatch.

Surviving are 2 daughters: Char Whitlatch and Shelley Snyder both of Cadiz; a son, Bryan (Betty) Snyder of Shadyside; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and 4 brothers: Ken (Sharon) Horn of Jewett, Frank Horn of Shadyside, Tom (Rosalie) Horn of Jewett and Ron Horn of Bowerston, Ohio.

Calling hours are Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. with Dean Blythe officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio.

