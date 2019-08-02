HARRISON COUNTY – Beginning Monday, Aug. 5, SR 800 will be restricted to one lane of traffic about 2 miles south of Stillwater while ODOT crews perform culvert work.
– Traffic maintained by temporary traffic signals.
– 10′ width restriction.
– Completion date: Friday, Aug. 9, weather permitting.
For more information contact: Lauren.Borell@dot.ohio.gov.
Ohio 800 To Be Restricted Next Week
HARRISON COUNTY – Beginning Monday, Aug. 5, SR 800 will be restricted to one lane of traffic about 2 miles south of Stillwater while ODOT crews perform culvert work.