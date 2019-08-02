Jody Amos Snyder of Scio passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Schoenbrunn Health Care, New Philadelphia surrounded by her loving family.

Born on April 13, 1926 to the late Scott and Lura Amos, she was the youngest of their four children. Jody was married to the love of her life, James Richard “Dick” Snyder, for 73 years who survives along with a daughter JoDee (Dale) Myers; a son J. Richard (Patti) Snyder; grandchildren Jolie (L.Z.) Lloyd, Dusta Helwig and Hunter (Randi) Snyder; great grandchildren Piper, Gillian, Elliott, Kendall, Keelin, Miranda and Lincoln and a great-great granddaughter Violet which made five generations.

Jody was a member of The Scio Presbyterian Church, the Ohio Valley Antique Dealers Assoc. and the former Scio Junior Women’s Club, where she served as a past president She was also a past 4-H advisor to Stitch and Hitch 4-H Club and was on the board of directors at Riverfront Antiques where she was also a dealer. She and her husband were fondly remembered as the owners of the former Scio Livestock Auction, which had been the longest running Livestock Auction in Ohio, and the Den of Antiques. She held over 30 years of private antique sales, antique appraisals and spoke throughout the tri-valley on topics of antiques.

Services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Scio United Methodist Church, 117 Maple Ave, Scio with Rev. Mick Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Perrysville Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 and Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. also at the church. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements