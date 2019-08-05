Billy J. Spencer, 90, of Cadiz, Ohio, formerly of Racine and Pomeroy, Ohio, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born Nov. 13, 1928 in Racine, Ohio, a son of the late Charlie and Edyth Watson Spencer.

Mr. Spencer was a manager for GTE for thirty-seven years. He enjoyed officiating baseball and basketball, but he was an OHSAA Football official for sixty-two years. He was an avid walker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, James, and Larry Spencer; two sisters, Anna Mae Graham and Dixie Smith; a great grandson, Zachary Coffland; and a great great granddaughter, Abigail Anderson.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Kay Vaughan Spencer; four daughters and two sons, Belinda Spencer of Phoenix, Ariz.; Deborah (Robert Louis) Coffland of Cadiz, Ohio; Rebecca Spencer of Columbus, Ohio; Gregory Spencer of Bellevue; Ohio, Melissa Spencer (Steve Serriano) of Toledo, Ohio, and Vaughan (Andrea) Spencer of Johnstown, Ohio; grandchildren, Paul and Matt Coffland, Jacob Holmer, Kate Matz, Lindsey Musser, and B.J. Fuller; great grandchildren, Nicholas Coffland, Allison Anderson, Kara Milewicki, Grant, Brendan, and Avery Musser; and great great grandchildren, Kolt, Ainsley Anderson, and Jaxon Holmer.

Friends may call Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio. Rev. Ed Kovacik will officiate. A memorial service will be held on August 31, 2019 in Pomeroy, Ohio.

