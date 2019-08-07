David O. Moreland, Jr., 61 of Canton, Ohio, formerly of Cadiz, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.

He was born May 24, 1958 in Carlsruhe, Germany, a son of Elizabeth Stevens Moreland of Canton and the late David O. Moreland, Sr. David was a truck driver for several companies and avidly enjoyed stock car racing.

He was preceded in death in addition to his father, by his sister Karen Hall. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister Robin Gribble of Minerva; and two nieces: Nicole and Brandy Hall, both of Canton; grand nieces and grand nephews, Allie and Emily Bates, Nicholas and Maria Carbania, and Paige and Lillie Long.

Calling hours will be Friday, Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio.

