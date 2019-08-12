Sharin J. Schrock, age 67, of Massillon, and formerly of Jewett and Dover, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in New Dawn, Dover, after battling glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

Born March 30, 1952, in Steubenville, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Shirley McCrea Souders. Sharin attended school in Jewett, but completed her senior year and graduated from Grove City (Ohio) High School following a family move. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Kent State University, and later, her master’s degree in education from Malone College, now Malone University.

Always one to stay busy, Sharin operated the Silver Steppers Baton Corps in Jewett, and the Golden Marching Medallions and Schrock School of Dance in Dover. She was employed as a radiation technician at Dover’s Union Hospital, and, after earning her graduate degree, was employed as an intervention specialist for Perry Local Schools, Massillon, and Indian Creek School District, Wintersville. In retirement, Sharin worked as a private counselor and tutor. When she had spare time, Sharin enjoyed fishing at Tappan Lake.

Sharin was kind and generous. She gave from the heart, and she did not want her charity to be acknowledged or even known about.

As so much of her professional life involved children, her personal life centered on her grandchildren – she especially enjoyed caring for them and watching them grow.

Sharin will be dearly missed by her family, which includes: her children, Clay (Julie Ramey) Beatty of Brewster, C.J. (Genny) Beatty of Dover, and Chelsea Schrock of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Blake, Caitlin, Gage, Kori and Lily; her great-granddaughter, Lovena; and her long-time partner, Cary Gibbons of Massillon.

Besides her parents, Sharin was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Blake; and her brother, Jim McCrea.

A time to call, pay respects, share memories and visit with the family will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2 – 4 p.m., in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, 803 N. Wooster Ave., Dover. To sign a guestbook and share a fond memory online, please visit the funeral home’s website, www.tolandherzig.com.

The family suggests that, instead of flowers, donations in Sharin’s memory be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, North Carolina 27715, glioblastomafoundation.org