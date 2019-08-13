ETHEL M. CROSS, age 87 of Moorefield died Saturday at Valley Hospice, Steubenville.

She was born Jan. 9, 1932 in Mt. Ferry to the late Chester & Elizabeth Yost Rinkes. She married Melvin Monte Cross and he preceded her in death along with a Daughter Donna and three brothers, Charles, Donald & Dean Rinkes She attended the Oak Grove Chapel.

Surviving her is a daughter, Robin M. Wagner of Moorefield and a son Richard L. Cross of Deersville. Four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Bond Funeral Home, Londonderry Thursday, Aug. 15, from 11 to 1. Pastor Bob Merritt will officiate at a 1:00 pm service. Burial will follow at Moorefield Cemetery.

Bond Funeral Home, Londonderry is assisting the family. To share memories with the family, visit the funeral home’s web site at www.BondFuneralHome.net, or by calling 740-658-3673.