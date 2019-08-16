Ely Allen O’ Bradovich, 88, of Adena, Ohio, died, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Wheeling Hospital.

He was born on May 14, 1931, in Crabapple, Ohio, to the late Mike and Catherine (Sall) O’ Bradovich.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie (Sipos) O’ Bradovich; four brothers, John, Carl, Mike and Don O’Bradovich; three sisters, Ann Coates, Dorothy Kettlewell and infant, Mary Ann O’Bradovich.

Ely was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church and the United Mine Workers. In addition to his steel and coal careers, Ely was a farmer his entire life.

He his survived by two sons, Ely Jr. (Sandy) O’Bradovich, of Waynesboro, PA and Louis (Leslie) O’ Bradovich, of Adena, Ohio; three daughters, Camille (John) Keyoski, of Adena, OH, Natalie (Terry) Basnett, of Adena, Ohio and Rebecca (Paul) Eberhart, of Adena, Ohio; three sisters, Diana Hildreth, of Stow, Ohio, Rosalie Bates, of Akron, Ohio and Patricia Snyder, of Virginia; companion, Fran Cairnes, of Dellroy, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received to pay tribute to Ely and celebrate his life on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 2-8 at the Borkoski Funeral Home, Adena, Ohio, with a wake service at 7:30.

Funeral liturgy with mass will be on Monday at 11 a.m., at St. Casimir Catholic Church, with Monsignor John Kolesar officiating.

Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered at www.borkoskifuneralhomes.com