Anita Faith Fields, 65, of Lafayette, Ind., formerly of Freeport and Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis, Ind. Anita was born Sept. 21,1953 in Akron,Ohio, the daughter of the late Jerry B. “Jack” and Virginia “Sue” (Pegram) Wilson.

Anita was a dedicated and faithful homemaker who loved Jesus and was active in her local church, senior activities, crafts, avid animal lover and loved playing Bingo. Anita had a giving spirit and was one who gave in death as she gave in life by being an organ donor.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Homer Fields in August 11,2002, whom she married Sept.1,1973 in Akron, Ohio; her sister Cheryl and her infant brother Duane.

Surviving are a son, Mark (Tina) Fields of Freeport, Ohio; two daughters, Arlene (Thom) Brindley of Rockwood, TN and Anne Fields, Ohio; seven grandchildren and one great grandson; a brother Timothy; four sisters, Darlene, Theresa, Jacqueline of Akron,Ohio and Amanda Riggs of Green, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held on Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

