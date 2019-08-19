Larry Lee Cochran, age 66, of 80040 Riggs Hollow Road, Tippecanoe, Ohio 44699 died at 10:07 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 in Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia, Ohio after a short illness.

He was born March 15, 1953 in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Clifford Kenneth Cochran and Verna Mae Thomas Cochran.

Larry worked for thirty-eight years for American Spring Wire in Bedford Heights where he was a strand operator. He retired in 2013 with a medical disability.

He was a member of the American License Plate Collectors Association (ALPCA) #3225. He enjoyed taking care of his land and had a passion for mowing and weed-eating.

Surviving is his wife of 37 years, Patricia Ann Bailey Cochran. They were married March 20, 1982. Also surviving are a son, Robert (Kristin) Smith of Cuyahoga Falls, a daughter, Krystal (Jason) Milliken of Cadiz; grandchildren: Emily Smith, Rachael Smith, Rebecca Smith, Terry Milliken, Blaine Milliken, Bryson Milliken; his fur baby, Roxey; a sister, JoAnn Addleman; and a brother, Clifford K. Cochran; special niece, Heather (Ken) Stuber, a special great-niece, Audriana Stuber; and many other nieces and nephews.

Following Larry’s wishes, cremation will take place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport handled the arrangements.