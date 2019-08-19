Kenneth “Mike” Manbeck, 61, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. He was born April 26, 1958 in Dennison, Ohio, a son of the late Kenneth Edward Manbeck and the late Betty Virginia Bell Manbeck.

Mike was self-employed. He was an avid gardener, especially in his greenhouse, Manbeck and Sons, where he was the owner and operator. He loved to cook and fish and lived for his kids and grandkids and their activities. He was a member of Calvary Pentecostal Church in Steubenville.

Mike was a giver. He would be pleased that the gift of his kidneys saved two lives.

Surviving are his wife Anita L. Poland Manbeck; a son, Joshua M. (Amanda) Manbeck of Cadiz; a daughter, Jesica L. (Chris) Chivers of Cadiz; three grandchildren, Lorelai and Ryan Manbeck and Isabella Chivers; two brothers, Larry (Marcia) Manbeck of New Athens, and Richard (Lisa) Manbeck of Uhrichsville; nieces; nephews; grandnieces; grandnephews; cousins; friends; and his Amish “family” who loved him as a brother.

Friends may call Tuesday, 5-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. at Harrison Hills United Pentecostal Church, 87800 Cadiz-Jewett Rd., Jewett, Ohio with Pastor John Kotsanos officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Church Cemetery near Jewett.

