Lola Dean Carman, 87, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Tues. Aug. 20, 2019, in Gable’s Care Center. She was born at home in Green township, Harrison Co. Ohio, on July 28, 1932, daughter of the late Fred and Nellie Cox Tipton. She was also preceded in death by her husband William Carman whom she married May 15, 1948. Also deceased are an infant son, brothers Harry, Ray, Harold, Gayle and James Tipton and sisters in law, Phyllis Tipton and Mary Elizabeth Tipton.

Lola’s dedication to her church and community was endless. She was a devoted member of the Hopedale United Methodist Church and a Sunday School Teacher and youth group leader. She was a 4 H advisor for 50 plus years and a founding member of the Hopedale E-Squad and active in the Hopedale Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary for many years.

After raising her children, she continued her desire of helping others by graduating with honors from Jefferson Technical College with a degree in licensed practical nursing. She retired from Harrison Community Hospital after which she continued to work part time at Gable Care Center. Honors given her over the years were the Herald Star Shining Star award in 2000 and The Citizen of the Year award in 1983, from the Hopedale American Legion.

Lola is survived by her children, daughters Mary (Gene) Liggett and Leona Smith and son, Willie (Judy) Carman, all of Hopedale. A brother survives, William Tipton of Moundsville, W. Va., a sister, Donna (Richard) Ryder of Jewett, and sisters in law, Lottie Tipton of Dover, Kay Tipton, and Donna Tipton of Hopedale. There are six grandchildren, Ryan Carman, Kristyn Wooten, Alex ”Wooger” Smith, Ben Smith, Heather Soos and Raeanne Sowers. There are eight great grandchildren and her dear friend Athlyn Ashcraft.

Friends may call Fri. Aug. 23, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Blackburn Funeral Home, Hopedale, Ohio. Services will be Sat. Aug. 24, at 1 p.m. in the United Methodist Church, 237 Church St. Hopedale, Ohio 43976. Burial will follow in Unionport Cemetery. Pastors Roxann Kovacik and David Quillen will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hopedale Youth Group Dan Skinner, 221 Church St. Hopedale, Ohio 43976 or Harrison County. 4 – H committee, 538 N. Main St., Suite H, Cadiz, Ohio 43907. Blackburn Funeral Home 740-937-2461, www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com