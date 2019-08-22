Mark Frederick Battles, age 65, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. He was born Feb. 22, 1954 to Ralph and Jeanette Battles of Akron, Ohio.

Mark retired as Wildlife Investigator for District 3 in NE Ohio for the Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife after 28+ years of dedicated service. After retirement, Mark spent his summers working as a lake ranger with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District. He had a great love of nature and the outdoors, enjoying boating, fishing, and hunting with his close friends and beloved lab, Bobby.

Mark will be remembered for his profound kindness and willingness to help others. Mark was preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Jeanette Battles, and brother-in-law, Barrie Bodden. He is survived by daughter, Kelly (John Donahie); partner, Luan Mizer; sisters, Rebecca Bodden, Nancy (Ron) Capotosta, and Donna (Tod) Custer.

A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 4.pm. with fellowship following until 7 p.m. at Wallace Lodge, Sally Buffalo Park, 43000 Industrial Park Rd., Cadiz, Ohio 43907.