William R. Farms, 86, of Jewett, Ohio, formerly of Cadiz, Ohio, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville. He was born December 11, 1932 in Cadiz, Ohio, a son of the late William E. and Katherine Hendershott Farms. Mr. Farms was a special education teacher and was the football coach at the former Wayne and Dillonvale High Schools.

He was a graduate of Ohio University. Surviving are two sons, William B. Farms of Jewett and Michael F. Farms of Columbus; two grandchildren, Jessica and Ian Farms; and two great grandchildren, London Hamlin and Scotland Farms.

Friends may call Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz Ohio. Rev. Alan Jeffries will officiate. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.