Dalton Earl Hinds, age 96, of 77400 Freeport Tippecanoe Road, Freeport died at 2:39 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Born November 5, 1922 in Sewellsville, Belmont County, Ohio, he was the son of the late Worthy Worthington Hinds and Lessie Ellen Orr Hinds.

Dalton graduated from Barnesville High School in 1940. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a World War II veteran. He was a member of the Flushing American Legion #366 of Flushing, Ohio.

He retired in 1978 after 33 years of service with the railroad as a trainman and yardmaster in Holloway for the B&O Railroad. He was affiliated with the Freeport Methodist Church as well as the Hillcrest Bible Church of Bethesda. He was an ordained minister dedicated to ministering to the people and especially nursing home ministry. Dalton was active in the Lakeland Group Ministry and was also a supply preacher for local area churches. He was a member of First Families of Belmont County with eleven ancestors settled in Belmont County by 1830. His hobbies were fishing, gardening, loved starting his tomato plants from seed each year and baking. Pies were his specialty.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Hinds; an infant son, Donald Leroy Hinds; a son Robert Hinds; a daughter, Kathy Hinds; his 1st wife, Lillian Kutie Hinds; his second wife, Betty Bandonee Hinds; three step-daughters, Bettie Kutie Heade, Jeane Kutie Hannahs, and Valerie Bandonee Shunk; and three step-grandsons.

Surviving are his stepchildren: Ellen Kutie (Raymond) Purtiman (his caregivers) of Holloway, Rhonda Bandonee (Joe) Perrie of Jacobsburg, Brenda Bandonne (Roy) McGarry of Jacobsburg, and Robert Bandonee of Bellaire; several step-grandchildren, several step-great grandchildren, and several step-great great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Koch Funeral Home, Freeport with Rev. Robert Merritt and Pastor Jack Palmer officiating. Military honors by the Flushing American Legion Post #366 and burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 26, in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Tuscarawas County Hospice Truman House in his memory. Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport was entrusted with his arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kochfuneralhome.net