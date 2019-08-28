Alfred G. “Buddy” Capers, 73, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed away Aug. 27, 2019 at Valley Hospice, Steubenville, Ohio.

He was born Dec. 21, 1945 in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of Helen (Ostrander) Capers and the late Alfred V. Capers.

In addition to his father he is preceded in death by his daughter, Stephane Capers-Cundiff and brother, Jeffrey Capraro.

He graduated from Catholic Central High School. Buddy served his country in the United States Army. He was Catholic by faith. He retired from Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel.

Buddy was a passionate Harley rider. His favorite past time was vacationing at his cabin in South Dakota and frequenting the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

In addition to his beloved mother, he is survived by his children, Tina Capers, Darcy Capers, and Christopher Leasure; brother, Dino (Trudy) Capers; sister, Debbie (Dan) Hickman; niece, Mad ison ; nephew, Wes ley; grandchildren, Jordan, Stephen, Raymond, Aaron, Carly, Jesse, and Leland; great grandchild, Vitori ; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends across the country. Special thanks to uncle Jerry Capers and cousin Tony Capers for all their love and support.

Per his wishes there will be no services.