Patrol Focused on Impaired Drivers For Labor Day

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be safe this Labor Day weekend. Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways. Motorists can do their part in keeping the roadways safe by following all traffic laws, never driving impaired and always designating a sober driver.

During the 2018 Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 12 fatal crashes which killed 12 people. Three of those fatalities were OVI related and one of those fatalities was unbelted. OSHP also made 898 OVI arrests during last year’s holiday weekend.

“Removing impaired drivers from our roadways is a primary focus for us,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Protect yourself, your passengers and others on the road by making smart choices and planning a safe ride home.”

According to AAA, the number of Ohioans traveling to destinations in celebration of Labor Day will be 8.2 percent higher than last year. This can lead to congested roadways; to combat congestion: plan ahead, allow extra time, follow traffic laws, share the road with other motorists and always wear a safety belt.

“I am asking all Ohioans to keep safety in mind as they travel through the state this holiday weekend,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “By making good decisions, you help make our roads safer.”

The 2019 Labor Day weekend reporting period begins Friday, August 30 at 12 a.m. and ends Monday, September 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol.