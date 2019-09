CADIZ – Armani Jones, the Cadiz resident who had been charged with rape in the first degree pleaded guilty this morning to the un-amended charge of rape.

He has the possibility of receiving parole after 10 years with five years of probation proceeding his time served. Judge, T. Shawn Hervey also credited him with time served to go against his sentence.

Jones’s mother spoke outside the courthouse after the proceedings.

