Monica L. Wheeler Jackson, 48, of Pittsburgh, Pa., formerly of Cadiz, Ohio, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at her home following a lengthy illness. She was born April 21, 1971 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of Monty and Lorraine “Hope” Banks Wheeler of Jacksonville, Fla.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Jeffrey C. Jackson; two sons, Donovan C. Jackson and Darron C. Jackson, both of the home; a sister, Dionne “DeeDee” Wheeler of Pittsburgh; two brothers, David (Chrystal) Wheeler of Columbus and Robert (Christina) Wheeler of North Versailles, Pa.; and many aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Monica was a Licensed Social Worker with UPMC in Pittsburgh; she was a wonderful mother, comfortable in her own home being with her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at noon at the First Church of Christ, 139 North Main St., Cadiz, Ohio, with Paul Giffin officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.