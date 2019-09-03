Elaine Brayley, 71, of Hopedale, Ohio, died in her home on Thurs. Sept. 3, 2019 following a long illness. She was born Oct. 13, 1947, in Portsmouth, Ohio, daughter of the late Bud and Frances Spears Rankin. Elaine was a bookkeeper with Speech and Hearing Clinic in Steubenville for many years. She graduated from Minford High School in Minford, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband, John Brayley, one son, Grant Brayley of Maryland, one granddaughter, Tayler Prudentta and one great grandson, Julien Michael Prudentta. She is also survived by four brothers, Larry Rankin of Maryland, David Rankin of Middletown, Ohio, Randy Rankin of Chillicothe, Ohio and Mark Rankin of Missouri.

There will be no visitation or funeral services as to Elaine’s wishes. Blackburn Funeral Home of Hopedale, Ohio is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on Blackburn Funeral Home’s website, www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com, or call 740-937-2461